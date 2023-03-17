Robert R. Niccolini of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Tommy L. Berrios and Crown Building Maitenance Co. in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Jan. 31 in District of Columbia District Court by Emejuru Law on behalf of a former services technician. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, is 1:23-cv-00275, Flores v. Crown Building Maitenance Co. et al.
Construction & Engineering
March 17, 2023, 11:51 AM