Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Derrevere Stevens Black & Cozad on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Target to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Brotman Nusbaum Ibrahim & Adelman on behalf of Mayelin Flores. The case is 9:23-cv-80677, Flores v. Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 20, 2023, 1:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Mayelin Flores

defendants

Target Corporation

defendant counsels

Derrevere Stevens Black & Cozad

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims