Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Santa Monica and certain members of its police department to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Christian Contreras Esq. on behalf of a plaintiff alleging intimidation and excessive force. The case is 2:23-cv-00043, Flores v. City Of Santa Monica et al.

Government

January 05, 2023, 2:21 PM