Daniel R. Warren and Dante A. Marinucci of Baker & Hostetler have entered appearances for Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner in a pending data breach class action. The complaint, filed June 30 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Zimmerman Law Offices and Federman & Sherwoodon, brings claims over a 2023 breach of the law firm's network that exposed the personal identifying information of more than 51,000 current and former employees of co-defendant Mondelez International. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis, is 1:23-cv-04249, Flores v. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
August 14, 2023, 12:23 PM