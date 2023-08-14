Who Got The Work

Daniel R. Warren and Dante A. Marinucci of Baker & Hostetler have entered appearances for Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner in a pending data breach class action. The complaint, filed June 30 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Zimmerman Law Offices and Federman & Sherwoodon, brings claims over a 2023 breach of the law firm's network that exposed the personal identifying information of more than 51,000 current and former employees of co-defendant Mondelez International. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis, is 1:23-cv-04249, Flores v. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 14, 2023, 12:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Eric Flores

Plaintiffs

Zimmerman Law Offices, P.C.

defendants

Mondelez Global LLC

Mondelez Global LLC

Mondelez International, Inc.

Mondelez International, Inc.

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Mondelez International Holdings LLC

Mondelez International Holdings LLC

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims