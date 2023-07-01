Law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Mondelez International, the global snack company, were slapped with a data breach class action on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Zimmerman Law Offices and Federman & Sherwood, brings claims over a 2023 breach of the law firm's network that exposed the personal identifying information of more than 51,000 current and former Mondelez employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04249, Flores v. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
July 01, 2023, 7:50 PM