New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Mondelez International, the global snack company, were slapped with a data breach class action on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Zimmerman Law Offices and Federman & Sherwood, brings claims over a 2023 breach of the law firm's network that exposed the personal identifying information of more than 51,000 current and former Mondelez employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04249, Flores v. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 01, 2023, 7:50 PM

Eric Flores

Zimmerman Law Offices, P.C.

Mondelez Global LLC

Mondelez International, Inc.

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Mondelez International Holdings LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims