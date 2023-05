New Suit

American Family Insurance and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who seeks to be reimbursed for damages to personal items caused by movers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03683, Flores v. American Family Insurance et al.

Insurance

May 03, 2023, 4:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Valerie L. Flores

defendants

American Family Insurance

Matt Adams

Pat Adams

Rep West Insurance

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct