Who Got The Work

Lithia Motors, the Oregon-based automotive retailer, has tapped lawyer Phillip J. Collaer of Anderson Julian & Hull to defend a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The action, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed Oct. 26 in Idaho District Court by a pro se plaintiff. Ford Motor Co. was also named as a defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Debora K. Grasham, is 1:22-cv-00449, Florer v. Ford Motor Service Company Inc., et al.

Automotive

December 10, 2022, 11:08 AM