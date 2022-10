New Suit - Consumer

Ford Motor, Lithia Motors and other defendants were slapped with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit on Wednesday in Idaho District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed pro se by the owner of a 2013 F150 XLT. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00449, Florer v. Ford Motor Service Co. Inc. et al.

Automotive

October 26, 2022, 8:39 PM