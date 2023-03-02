New Suit

Brown Rudnick filed a lawsuit Thursday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project and Lawyers for Civil Rights. The suit, under the Freedom of Information Act, pursues claims against U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The suit seeks records related to humanitarian parole for individuals seeking entry into the United States. The case is 1:23-cv-10479, Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project et al v. United States Department of Homeland Security et al.

Government

March 02, 2023, 11:07 AM