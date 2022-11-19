New Suit - Contract

Thompson Hine filed a franchise lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of direct flooring installation company Floorcoverings International Ltd. The suit pursues claims against David Tapia for failing to pay over $250,000 in continued royalty payments in connection with a defaulted franchise agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04583, Floorcoverings International, Ltd. v. Tapia.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 19, 2022, 7:39 AM