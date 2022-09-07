New Suit - Contract

Thompson Hine filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of direct flooring installation company Floorcoverings International Ltd. The suit pursues claims against Marvin Douglas Rhea for failing to pay approximately $254,000 in continued royalty payments in connection with a defaulted franchise agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03585, Floorcoverings International, Ltd. v. Rhea.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 07, 2022, 4:25 AM