New Suit - Contract

Thompson Hine filed a franchise lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of direct flooring installation company Floorcoverings International Ltd. The suit pursues claims against Anthony Imperato and Crystal Imperato for failing to pay over $300,000 in continued royalty payments in connection with a defaulted franchise agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03327, Floorcoverings International, Ltd. v. Imperato et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 28, 2023, 8:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Floorcoverings International, Ltd.

Thompson Hine

defendants

Anthony Imperato

Crystal Imperato

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute