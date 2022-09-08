New Suit - Contract

Thompson Hine filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of mobile retail floorcovering franchisor Floorcoverings International Ltd. The suit pursues claims against Roger Garrett for failing to pay over $77,000 in defaulted loans in connection with franchise fees and seeks over $175,000 in damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03586, Floorcoverings International, Ltd. v. Garrett.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 08, 2022, 4:36 AM