Flood Law Firm Achieves $2.6 Million Verdict in Connecticut ...

Brian Flood and Jonathan Bak of The Flood Law Firm secured a $2.6 million verdict in a motor vehicle collision lawsuit in New Britain Superior Court. James Randles, the plaintiff, was driving down the highway on Jan. 2, 2023, when the defendant, Ruth Skinner, exited a driveway and collided with the plaintiff's vehicle, the complaint said. Bak said no injuries were reported at the scene, but after an urgent care visit and an appointment with his primary care doctor, he was recommended to an orthopedic spine surgeon.

December 19, 2023, 1:25 PM

