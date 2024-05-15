Flint Judge Threatens Sanctions Over Defendants Media Campai...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in the litigation over the water contamination in Flint, Michigan, threatened sanctions or a gag order after finding that a media campaign for an engineering firm, the defendant in a looming trial, had threatened the "fair administration of justice." Actum's campaign involved deceptive phone calls to class members, and truck circling the courthouse blasting plaintiffs' lawyer Corey Stern. The judge also threatened to refer Actum's outside counsel, Ashlee Linn, to the State Bar of California.

California

May 15, 2024

