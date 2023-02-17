Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr on Thursday removed a privacy class action against apparel retail company Untuckit to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Zev B. Zysman, accuses the defendant of recording telephone calls made to the defendant’s toll-free customer service telephone number without consent in violation of California’s Invasion of Privacy Act. The case is 3:23-cv-00314, Fliegelman v. Untuckit, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 17, 2023, 11:38 AM