Who Got The Work

Allen & Overy partner Lisa Nguyen and associate William Wray have entered appearances for Niantic, the maker of Pokémon Go and other augmented reality games, in a pending patent lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 5 in California Northern District Court by Ramey LLP on behalf of Flick Intelligence LLC. The suit asserts a patent for a computer program that retrieves and displays supplemental information about a video game or other digital media product. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kandis A Westmore, is 4:23-cv-02219, Flick Intelligence, LLC v. Niantic, Inc.

Gaming & Esports

July 18, 2023, 9:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Flick Intelligence, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ramey LLP

defendants

Niantic, Inc.

defendant counsels

Allen & Overy

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims