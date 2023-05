New Suit - Patent

Niantic, the maker of Pokémon Go and other augmented reality games, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Ramey LLP on behalf of Flick Intelligence, asserts a single patent related to the display of supplemental data about a point of interest. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02219, Flick Intelligence, LLC v. Niantic, Inc.

Gaming & Esports

May 06, 2023, 11:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Flick Intelligence, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ramey LLP

defendants

Niantic, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims