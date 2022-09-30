Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bowman and Brooke and Ray, McChristian & Jeans on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Riddell Inc., All American Sports Corporation, d/b/a All American Reconditioning Corp., and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Lovell, Lovell, Isern & Farabough on behalf of Bobby Lloyd Flick, Eric Ryan Flick and Maria Victoria Flick, accuses Riddell of negligently manufacturing a defective Riddell Revolution Speed Helmet that left Eric Flick with sustaining life-long brain injuries. The case is 3:22-cv-02169, Flick et al v. Riddell, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 30, 2022, 7:19 AM