Who Got The Work

Wilson Elser partner Gregory K. Lee has entered an appearance for Giti Tire (USA) in a pending lawsuit over a maritime contract dispute. The case, filed April 5 in California Central District Court by Roberts & Kehagiaras on behalf of Flexport International, seeks to recover $12.3 million from Giti for detention charges related to tire shipments. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal, is 5:24-cv-00722, Flexport International LLC v. Giti Tire (USA) Ltd.

Transportation & Logistics

May 20, 2024, 9:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Flexport International LLC

Plaintiffs

Roberts And Kehagiaras LLP

Spector Rubin PA

defendants

Giti Tire (USA) Ltd.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute