Who Got The Work

Xerox has turned to attorney Eric Ward of Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy to defend a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts four patents, was filed June 29 in New York Western District Court by Nelson Bumgardner Conroy and the Glennon Law Firm on behalf of Flexiworld Technologies Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr., is 6:23-cv-06373, Flexiworld Technologies, Inc. v. Xerox Corporation.

Technology

August 03, 2023, 8:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Flexiworld Technologies, Inc.

Plaintiffs

The Glennon Law Firm, P.C.

Nelson Bumgardner Conroy PC

defendants

Xerox Corporation

defendant counsels

Ward Greenberg Heller And Reidy Llp

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims