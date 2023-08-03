Who Got The Work

Xerox has tapped attorney Eric Ward of Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy to fend off a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts three patents, was filed June 29 in New York Western District Court by Nelson Bumgardner Conroy PC and the Glennon Law Firm on behalf of wireless technology provider Flexiworld Technologies Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, is 6:23-cv-06370, Flexiworld Technologies, Inc. v. Xerox Corporation.

Technology

August 03, 2023, 8:32 AM

