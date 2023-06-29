New Suit - Patent

Xerox was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Western District Court. The court action, which asserts three patents related to specific wireless printing technology, was filed by The Glennon Law Firm and Nelson Bumgardner Conroy PC on behalf of Flexiworld Technologies Inc., a provider of technological infrastructure for mobile devices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-06370, Flexiworld Technologies, Inc. v. Xerox Corporation.

Technology

June 29, 2023, 3:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Flexiworld Technologies, Inc.

Plaintiffs

The Glennon Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

Xerox Corporation

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims