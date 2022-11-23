Who Got The Work

Linda A. Klein of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz and Matthew Bernstein of Perkins Coie have entered appearances for appliance and electronics manufacturer Hisense International (Hong Kong) America Investment Co. and other defendants in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts five patents, was transferred on Nov. 2 to Georgia Northern District Court and filed by Nelson Bumgardner Conroy on behalf of Flexiworld Technologies Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg, is 1:22-cv-04371, Flexiworld Technologies, Inc. v. Hisense Co., Ltd. et al.

Technology

November 23, 2022, 7:28 AM