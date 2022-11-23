Who Got The Work

Linda A. Klein of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz has entered an appearance for appliance and electronics manufacturer Hisense International (Hong Kong) America Investment Co. and other defendants in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts five patents, was transferred on Oct. 31 to Georgia Northern District Court and filed by Nelson Bumgardner Conroy on behalf of Flexiworld Technologies Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg, is 1:22-cv-04337, Flexiworld Technologies Inc v. Hisense Co., Ltd. et al.

Technology

November 23, 2022, 7:19 AM