Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dykema Gossett on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Joyson Safety Systems Acquisition to California Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for a custom-ordered factory machine, was filed by Goode Hemme on behalf of Flexible Assembly Systems. The case is 3:23-cv-00371, Flexible Assembly Systems Inc. v. Joyson Safety Systems Acquisition LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 27, 2023, 8:56 PM