Flexibility Is a Talent Attractor, But It Comes With Its Own...

Elite firms pushing in-office mandates have left the door open for other firms to scoop up talent. Yet, for all the draws of flexible work, legal consultants, recruiters and lawyers interviewed for this story noted that firms still face an uphill battle in several respects. In addition to compensation challenges, a flexible policy in the legal industry doesn't always equate to a better work-life balance. Further, a hybrid approach may contradict with firms' connectivity goals.

September 05, 2023, 5:00 AM

