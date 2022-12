Who Got The Work

Delta Air Lines and other defendants have tapped attorney Fred G. Wexler of Brown Gavalas & Fromm to fend off a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed Nov. 15 in New York Eastern District Court by Harry I. Katz P.C. on behalf of Joni Fletcher. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lashann Dearcy Hall, is 1:22-cv-06972, Fletcher v. Prosegur Services Group, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 30, 2022, 9:38 AM