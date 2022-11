New Suit

Delta Air Lines and other defendants were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Harry I. Katz P.C. on behalf of Joni Fletcher. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06972, Fletcher v. Prosegur Services Group, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 15, 2022, 4:56 PM