New Suit - Employment

Morgan Stanley was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The case was brought on behalf of Morgan Stanley's former head of diversity and inclusion, who alleges that the company refused to consider hiring more racially diverse recruits beyond the company's minimum quota. The plaintiff further asserts that he was denied certain commissions and tools to do his job properly due to racial bias. The suit was filed by Stowell & Friedman and attorney Benjamin L. Crump, a nationally recognized lawyer known for representing the family of George Floyd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02769, Fletcher v. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

May 03, 2023, 12:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Fletcher

Plaintiffs

Stowell & Friedman, Ltd.

defendants

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination