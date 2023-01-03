New Suit - Securities Class Action

Avaya Holdings, a business communications software provider, and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Tuesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Pomerantz LLP and Craige Jenkins Liipfert & Walker, accuses the defendants of misleading investors about whistleblower policies and the financial health of the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00003, Fletcher v. Avaya Holdings Corp. et al.

Business Services

January 03, 2023, 6:22 PM