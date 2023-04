Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys removed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service and Quinton Swanson to Georgia Northern District Court on Tuesday. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Stephanie Fletcher-Scott. The case is 1:23-cv-01869, Fletcher-Scott v. Swanson et al.

Government

April 26, 2023, 6:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Stephanie Fletcher-Scott

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Quinton Swanson

United States of America

defendant counsels

Neeli Ben-David

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision