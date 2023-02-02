New Suit

Boies Schiller Flexner filed a lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court accusing Peter Foley, former coach of the U.S. Olympic Snowboard Team, of sexual harassment, molestation and abuse. The suit was filed on behalf of three Olympic snowboarders who assert that Foley used his power and influence in the small snowboarding community to harass athletes and coerce them to perform sexual acts. Foley was relieved from his position in March 2022 after similar allegations were made against Foley, prompting a formal investigation. The suit also names the U.S. United Olympic & Paralympic Committee, U.S. Ski and Snowboard and former Olympic skier Gale 'Tiger' Shaw III. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00803, Fletcher et al v. Foley et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 02, 2023, 7:43 PM