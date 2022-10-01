New Suit - Employment

Skanska, a multinational construction and project development company, and Microsoft were sued Friday in Washington Western District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Pacific Property Law on behalf of a Black laborer employed by Skanska to work at the Microsoft Redmond campus modernization project. The plaintiff alleges that he was subjected to hostile and unequal treatment at the work site. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01398, Flemings v. Skanska USA Inc. et al.

