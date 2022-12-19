New Suit - Privacy Class Action

TikTok and ByteDance, the Beijing-based company behind the video app, were hit with a digital privacy class action Monday in New Jersey District Court over the alleged use of keystroke monitoring. The suit, filed by Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Brody & Agnello, accuses TikTok of violating the Federal Wiretap Act by recording user activity on third-party pages opened in the in-app browser. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07370, Fleming v. Tiktok Inc. et al.

Technology

