Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jones Walker on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Magnolia Trace Apartments and Spires of Sherwood Owner LLC to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit was filed by D.F. Jackson & Associates and the Singleton Law Firm on behalf of April Johnson Fleming, who claims that her daughter was shot to death by her boyfriend while on property owned and controlled by Magnolia Trace Apartments. The case is 3:23-cv-00468, Fleming v. Spires of Sherwood Owner LLC et al.

Real Estate

June 20, 2023, 6:29 AM

Plaintiffs

April Johnson Fleming

defendants

Magnolia Trace Apartments LLC

Spires of Sherwood Owner LLC

defendant counsels

Jones Walker

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims