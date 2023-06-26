James F. Hermon of Dykema Gossett has entered an appearance for Rocket Mortgage LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed May 11 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Giroux Pappas Trial Attorneys on behalf of a senior solution analyst who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for voicing his concerns to upper management about illegal practices and instructions regarding loan modifications. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gershwin A. Drain, is 2:23-cv-11109, Fleming v. Rocket Mortgage, LLC.
Banking & Financial Services
June 26, 2023, 4:10 AM