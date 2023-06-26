Who Got The Work

James F. Hermon of Dykema Gossett has entered an appearance for Rocket Mortgage LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed May 11 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Giroux Pappas Trial Attorneys on behalf of a senior solution analyst who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for voicing his concerns to upper management about illegal practices and instructions regarding loan modifications. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gershwin A. Drain, is 2:23-cv-11109, Fleming v. Rocket Mortgage, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

June 26, 2023, 4:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Fleming

Plaintiffs

Giroux Pappas Trial Attorneys, P.C.

defendants

Rocket Mortgage, LLC

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination