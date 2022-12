Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Donaldson Co., a filtration systems manufacturer, to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Mueller Schmidt Mulholland & Cooling on behalf of Keenia Fleming. The case is 6:22-cv-02077, Fleming v. Donaldson Co. Inc.

December 29, 2022, 6:46 PM