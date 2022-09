Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Johnson & Bell on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Ameristar Casino East Chicago LLC to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Darnail Lyles on behalf of Gordon Fleming. The case is 2:22-cv-00267, Fleming v. Ameristar Casino East Chicago, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 09, 2022, 3:17 PM