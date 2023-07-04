New Suit - ERISA

Securian Financial Group, a financial services firm offering insurance, investment products and asset management, and other defendants were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit on Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case, pertaining to the denial of life insurance benefits, was filed by the Law Offices of Mark S. Guralnick on behalf of Kevin Fleming, Rebekah Fleming and Ryan Fleming. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02558, Fleming et al v. Minnesota Life Insurance Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 04, 2023, 4:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Cynthia A Henry

Kevin Fleming

Rebekah Fleming

Ryan Fleming

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Mark S. Guralnick

defendants

Securian Financial Group, Inc.

Vanguard Group, Inc.,

ABC Corp.

Def, Inc.

Ghi, LLC

Jane Does

Jkl, LP

John Does

Minnesota Life Insurance Co.

Securian Financial Company,

Securian Financial Services, Inc.

Securian Life Insurance Co.

Vanguard Group, Inc. Group Benefit Plan

XYZ Company

nature of claim: 890/