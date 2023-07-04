Securian Financial Group, a financial services firm offering insurance, investment products and asset management, and other defendants were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit on Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case, pertaining to the denial of life insurance benefits, was filed by the Law Offices of Mark S. Guralnick on behalf of Kevin Fleming, Rebekah Fleming and Ryan Fleming. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02558, Fleming et al v. Minnesota Life Insurance Co. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
July 04, 2023, 4:42 AM