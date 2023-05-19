Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Alston & Bird on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Georgia Power Company, owner and operator of Plant Scherer, a coal-fired power plant, to Georgia Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Stacey Evans Law; the Adams Law Firm; and Conley Griggs Partin on behalf of six individuals, accuses the defendant of discharging and depositing coal ash into the groundwater were the plaintiff's obtained their drinking water from. The case is 5:23-cv-00172, Fleming et al v. Georgia Power Company.

Energy

May 19, 2023, 6:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Danny Fleming

David Johnson

Kimberly Hammond

Rhonda Stowe

SR. Steven Stowe

Stephen Hammond

defendants

Georgia Power Company

defendant counsels

One Atlantic Ctr

nature of claim: 890/