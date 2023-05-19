Counsel at Alston & Bird on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Georgia Power Company, owner and operator of Plant Scherer, a coal-fired power plant, to Georgia Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Stacey Evans Law; the Adams Law Firm; and Conley Griggs Partin on behalf of six individuals, accuses the defendant of discharging and depositing coal ash into the groundwater were the plaintiff's obtained their drinking water from. The case is 5:23-cv-00172, Fleming et al v. Georgia Power Company.
Energy
May 19, 2023, 6:36 AM