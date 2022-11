Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Finazzo Cossolini O'Leary Meola & Hager on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims, was filed by attorney Jeffrey A. Bronster on behalf of Clara Fleites. The case is 2:22-cv-06617, Fleites v. Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Insurance

November 15, 2022, 3:05 PM