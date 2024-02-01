Sean T. Prosser and Jennifer Yoonjee Kim of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo have entered appearances for DermTech and its top officials in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 15 in California Southern District Court by the Brown Law Firm and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman on behalf of Joseph Fleischman, accuses the defendants of making materially false statements regarding the challenges DermTech was experiencing with collections from commercial payors, which adversely impacted DermTech’s revenue growth. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia, is 3:23-cv-02289, Fleischman v. Dobak et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
February 01, 2024, 8:04 AM