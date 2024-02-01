Who Got The Work

Sean T. Prosser and Jennifer Yoonjee Kim of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo have entered appearances for DermTech and its top officials in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 15 in California Southern District Court by the Brown Law Firm and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman on behalf of Joseph Fleischman, accuses the defendants of making materially false statements regarding the challenges DermTech was experiencing with collections from commercial payors, which adversely impacted DermTech’s revenue growth. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia, is 3:23-cv-02289, Fleischman v. Dobak et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 01, 2024, 8:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Fleischman

Law Offices Of Robert C Moest

Cynthia Collins

Dermtech, Inc.

Enrico Picozza

Herm Rosenman

John Dobak

Kevin Sun

Kirk Malloy

Mark Capone

Matthew Posard

Monica Tellado

Nathalie Gerschtein Keraudy

defendant counsels

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws