Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Bryan P. Sugar has entered an appearance for fleet management provider Wheels LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 12 in Georgia Northern District Court by Rozier Hardt McDonough on behalf of Fleet Connect Solutions, asserts nine patents related to dynamic routing, data management and navigation tracking tools. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, is 1:24-cv-01563, Fleet Connect Solutions LLC v. Wheels, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

May 28, 2024, 10:56 AM

