Who Got The Work

Partner M. Craig Tyler of Perkins Coie has entered an appearance for Two Men & A Truck International LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 23 in Texas Eastern District Court by Rozier Hardt McDonough PLLC on behalf of Fleet Connect Solutions LLC. The complaint asserts five patents for handheld data management devices and other delivery-related technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00303, Fleet Connect Solutions LLC v. Two Men And A Truck/International, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

August 14, 2023, 12:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Fleet Connect Solutions LLC

Plaintiffs

Rozier Hardt Mcdonough PLLC

defendants

Two Men And A Truck/International, LLC

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims