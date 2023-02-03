Who Got The Work

Anthony J. Fitzpatrick of Duane Morris has entered an appearance for TT Telematics USA Inc. d/b/a Webfleet Solutions in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts six patents, was filed Nov. 21 in Massachusetts District Court by Birnbaum & Godkin and Rozier Hardt McDonough on behalf of Fleet Connect Solutions LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, is 1:22-cv-11987, Fleet Connect Solutions LLC v. Tt Telematics USA Inc.

Technology

February 03, 2023, 6:33 AM