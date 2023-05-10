New Suit - Patent

Penske Automotive Group, a car and truck retailer operating more than 300 auto dealerships, and other defendants were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by Rozier Hardt McDonough on behalf of Fleet Connect Solutions LLC, asserts seven patents related to telematics control units. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00210, Fleet Connect Solutions LLC v. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 10, 2023, 5:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Fleet Connect Solutions LLC

Plaintiffs

Rozier Hardt Mcdonough PLLC

defendants

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

Penske Logistics LLC

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims