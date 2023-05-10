Penske Automotive Group, a car and truck retailer operating more than 300 auto dealerships, and other defendants were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by Rozier Hardt McDonough on behalf of Fleet Connect Solutions LLC, asserts seven patents related to telematics control units. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00210, Fleet Connect Solutions LLC v. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. et al.
Automotive
May 10, 2023, 5:01 AM