Who Got The Work

Kelley Drye & Warren partner Andrew W. Homer has entered an appearance for commercial fleet solutions provider Motive Technologies Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 20 in California Northern District Court by Rozier Hardt McDonough on behalf of Fleet Connect Solutions, pursues complaints that the defendant sells competing products based on Fleet Connect’s patented wireless communications technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William Alsup, is 3:23-cv-00757, Fleet Connect Solutions LLC v. Motive Technologies, Inc.

Telecommunications

March 17, 2023, 10:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Fleet Connect Solutions LLC

Plaintiffs

Rozier Hardt Mcdonough PLLC

defendants

Motive Technologies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kelley Drye & Warren

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims