New Suit - Patent

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, a truckload shipping carrier, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The case, which asserts six patents, was brought by Rozier Hardt McDonough on behalf of Fleet Connect Solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00512, Fleet Connect Solutions, LLC v. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 19, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Fleet Connect Solutions, LLC

Plaintiffs

Rozier Hardt Mcdonough PLLC

defendants

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims