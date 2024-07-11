Who Got The Work

Thompson Hine partner Marla R. Butler and senior managing associate Jonathan Nussbaum have stepped in as defense counsel to Juniper Networks, a developer of secure networking products, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, asserting seven patents related to wireless LAN connections, was filed May 2 in Georgia Northern District Court by Rozier Hardt Mcdonough PLLC on behalf of Fleet Connect Solutions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J P Boulee, is 1:24-cv-01935, Fleet Connect Solutions LLC v. Juniper Networks, Inc.

Cybersecurity

July 11, 2024, 11:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Fleet Connect Solutions LLC

Plaintiffs

Rozier Hardt Mcdonough PLLC

Defendants

Juniper Networks, Inc.

defendant counsels

Thompson Hine

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims